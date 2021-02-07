Holiday traffic off to rocky start after I-80 crash, millions still expected to travel

Douglas Wilson with the Turbot Township Fire Company says it only involved an SUV which lost control of its camper and ended up in the median. “They were coming eastbound obviously, and something happened, the trailer got a little squirrelly. They just lost control, and it flipped over, and it took the explorer with it,” said Wilson. Fire crews say one person did go to the hospital with unknown injuries, but crews say drivers need to use caution this weekend. AAA expects 43.6 million people to drive to their destination.

At the Miffinville exit off of I-80, Phil McEwen was filling his RV to take his family camping at a popular spot.



“Knoebels, Splash Magic, kids are looking forward to it, yeah,” said McEwen.



His 11-year-old daughter, Jackie, was clearly looking forward to the trip.



“Yeah, I'm so excited for that. I can't wait to hang out with my family,” said Jackie.



At Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, Janet Berghoefer was one of the millions flying to her destination this weekend.



“I am flying, yes. And I'm going to see my sister and my niece. And I think we're going to have a cookout, maybe go to the casino,” said Berghoefer.



People we spoke to say it's no surprise to them to hear how many people are expected to travel this holiday weekend.



“We've been cooped up for two years, right? So, we have to get out,” said McEwen.



“Everybody has cabin fever. Can't wait to get out,” said Chris Valentino.