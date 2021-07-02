Gas prices rise as 4th of July travelers hit the road

According to AAA, the average gas price of $3.17 per gallon is the highest cost of gas for the Fourth of July since 2014.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — The highways looked a little more like a holiday weekend than they did last year at this time, and so did gas stations, as people were gassing up ahead of the holiday weekend.

Many drivers may wince when they go to fill up at the pump. According to AAA, drivers will pay the highest gas prices since 2014 for the Fourth of July.

We found people getting gas in the Clarks Summit area, including Billy Mulligan. He says he usually looks for the cheapest gas in the area just to avoid paying a bit more to have it to spend elsewhere for the long weekend.

"I try to find the best prices that you can. I know that my wife definitely has a place that she goes to, and she's probably going to be upset that I didn't go to that place, but I need to gas," Billy said.

"I'm lucky I have a car that is better on gas, but still, you notice that a lot more," said Bernie Rakauskas of Scranton.

There are also a lot more people out traveling this year for the Fourth of July because they didn't travel last year during the pandemic, and they're disappointed to see that gas prices have gone up so much.

"Usually, every year we go down, but the gas prices are $3.19 with credit and $3.14 for cash, so, you know, that's what $60 or $70 for a truck like this," said Chris Marek of South Abington Township.

Chris says he didn't make plans to go on vacation like he normally does during the Fourth of July weekend but is happy to see people are venturing out again.