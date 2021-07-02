Campers roll into Tobyhanna State Park for long holiday weekend

There will be no shortage of campers taking to the great outdoors this weekend in the Poconos.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — RVs are parked and picnics are ready for the long Fourth of July holiday weekend.

"Oh, we love it, we love it. Even though it's going to be raining. We love it," said Gloria Pievrahita, New Jersey.

One couple from New Jersey set up camp early. They are waiting for two more parties to join their group and are ready for a weekend filled with summer fun.

"Cooking, the fire, I like to be with people from the church, my family. We love the holiday. It's very special for us, the Fourth of July. All the holidays are very good, but we love to go camping mostly," said Guillermo Pievrahita.

Every single camping spot at Tobyhanna State Park is booked through the holiday weekend, and that's why park managers don't want you showing up without a reservation.

"I would say that's not just for Tobyhanna, but any of the parks in the Poconos region. Check that availability and make sure something is available or you can make a long trip for nothing," said park manager Lee Dillion.

James Dalton is from Cape May, New Jersey. He and his family leave the beach scene for long holiday weekends to come and relax in nature.

"We are camping is one thing. My grandson is with us and we are going to maybe take him fishing. Maybe we will take a ride down to Lake Wallenpaupack and go for a boat ride," said Dalton.

If you're staying in the Poconos this weekend and you're planning to watch a firework show, park rangers want you to know that Big Pocono State Park will be off-limits to the public at sunset on Sunday.