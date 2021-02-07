Holiday travel rush is on

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize caught up with some drivers as they took a break from their Fourth of July holiday travels.

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — With many people traveling this July Fourth weekend, AAA anticipates highways will be the busiest way to travel. That doesn't surprise Dalton Gettys, who is driving to his cabin in Lycoming County.

"Just busy, yeah. Lots of traffic."

According to AAA, nearly 48 million Americans are expected to travel this weekend, which is up about 40 percent from last year.

"Traffic seems light at this point," said Steve Bobb from Dornsife. "I was hoping to get on the road a little earlier to avoid more traffic, but we'll see."

"They're not too bad until you get to West Virginia, Maryland. They're doing a lot of construction there. From there all the way up, it's construction," said Tony Blackwell from Charlottesville, Virginia.

One thing drivers are upset about is gas prices. According to AAA, gas prices are at their highest level in seven years. Prices average $3.20 a gallon in Pennsylvania. It was $3.19 at I-Fuel near Lewisburg.

"Absolutely terrible," said North Carolina resident Mike Dennis. "If they stay this high, I won't be coming up again."