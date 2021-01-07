Resorts in Monroe County ready for long holiday weekend

Officials say the return to 100% capacity has helped several businesses.

Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort in Smithfield Township has a little bit for everyone.

Golfing, of course, scenic views, kayaking, and more.

Shawnee's getting ready for a busy Fourth of July weekend. A crew from New York and New Jersey is kicking it off a little early.

"Yeah, we went whitewater rafting, played tennis, went golfing, yep," said Rory Dowling of New Jersey.

Jeromy Wo is the marketing director at the resort near Marshalls Creek.

He says the place is about 90% booked for the holiday weekend—a big difference from last year.

"It felt like last year, the second half of June, we were starting to welcome guests back, but it felt like any second the bottom could fall out. This year that's not the case," said Wo.

Because Shawnee expected to have many visitors this year, especially on a long holiday weekend, the resort came up with activities for the whole family to enjoy.

"We actually developed a six-page guide to just go through each thing that we have, that we didn't have last year because otherwise, it's really hard for our guests to know the full breadth of what is available here," said Wo.

Chris Barrett is the President and CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

He says being back open to 100% capacity is crucial for so many businesses this year.

"Every weekend in the summer season is crucial, but this is kind of the official start to the heaviest part of our summer season. What we are seeing right now is that reservations are incredibly strong. Demand is very strong," said Barrett.