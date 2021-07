The crash happened around 3:30 p.m.

MILTON, Pa. — The holiday weekend is beginning with traffic troubles for folks traveling through Central Pennsylvania.

A crash on Interstate 80 near Milton has traffic moving slowly on Friday night.

An SUV pulling a camper lost control. The driver was taken to the hospital.

One of Interstate 80 East is closed, so traffic in that area is slow going.