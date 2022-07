The police presence began around 5 p.m. along New Street in Plymouth.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — There was a heavy police response at a home in Plymouth earlier this evening.

Newswatch 16 was on scene on New Street in the borough where state police say they were assisting Plymouth Police with a situation.

A SWAT team did respond, and a man was taken out of the residence and into custody just before 9 p.m.