Body of teenage boy recovered from Delaware River

The boy's body was recovered Sunday afternoon shortly after he was last seen.

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — The body of a teenage boy was recovered from the Delaware River Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the boy was swimming at a small picnic area along the river on the NJ side of the park when family members saw him go under the water.

Shortly after, the boy's body was recovered with the help of members of the National Park Service dive team.

Officials say this is the second drowning this year, and neither of the victims was wearing a life jacket.