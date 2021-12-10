Girl Scouts collect items for veterans in Luzerne County

The scouts collected a variety of donations for veterans at the VA Medical Center in Plains Township.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Girl Scouts in one part of Luzerne County organized a donation drive on Friday for veterans.

The scouts from troop 32105 collected hygiene products, puzzle books, pens, writing paper, and more for veterans at the VA Medical Center in Plains Township.

Organizers say the donations help to make veterans feel more at home during the holidays.

"We have gotten quite a few donations in from the community and from our girl's families. We are just trying to reach out to the community to see if the community can push a little further and accomplish our goal," said Heather Brown, Girl Scout Leader Troop 32105.

The scouts are still looking for more items to donate before the holidays; donations can be dropped off at 1778 Murray St. in Forty Fort or scheduled for pick up by calling 580-919-0054.