VFW members in Susquehanna County providing presents, necessities for children in need

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us how the community has stepped up in a big way providing thousands in donations

LENOX, Pa. — For about two decades, members of Elk Mountain VFW Post 8488 in Susquehanna County have collected toys and donations to ensure kids of all ages have something to open on Christmas Day.

"People know the toys are staying in the area. And they just they love giving in the area for local kids because there's a lot of local kids in the area that need help," said post member Raymond Fallon.

The VFW hosts fundraisers throughout the year to help raise money to buy toys. Families in need give the names of kids, ages, and interests, and then volunteers begin to buy toys as early as October. This year, the VFW raised $22,000 to help buy those presents.

"Some people can give $100, but some people can only give $20, but that $20 means just as much if somebody's given us $100 or $1,000," Fallon said.

The VFW is helping 169 kids get items on their Christmas list.

"The girls go and shopping for those specific toys, and we have it all ready here for the parents."

Kids will also receive necessities, like clothing and blankets, along with their toys.

VFW members say it's a good feeling knowing that they're helping families celebrate

"It's got to make that kid feel terrific to have something that they can play with and a shirt or pants because probably some of their clothes are getting pretty worn," Fallon added.

If you'd like to help, donations for the toy drive can be brought to the VFW Post in Lenox Township until this Sunday.