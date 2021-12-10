Santa's helpers busy supporting families in Wyoming County

A man from the Meshoppen area is spreading holiday cheer to ensure folks have everything to celebrate Christmas.

MESHOPPEN, Pa. — Robert Shupp says he wasn't always a big fan of the holiday season, but during the pandemic, he found his jolly side. This time last year, he rounded up some "elves" to help spread cheer to area kids.

"We went and visited about 150 homes. Each time, each visit, we gave the kid a toy, boy or girl, we gave them a toy," said Shupp.

"He went through all the process of ordering the perfect suit to wear and going through everything to be the perfect Santa. He practiced his laugh for like two years. It is so important to him," Chelsea Harrison Keesler said.

Santa's helpers are still out and about bringing smiles to the community, but this year, they wanted to do something bigger. Robert put out a cry for Christmas cheer to friends and businesses. He wanted to gather enough donations to help 10 families in Wyoming County.

"Full Christmases—trees, presents, food on the table—just you try to lighten up the bills through this holiday season with the prices of everything so high this year."

Bob says they continue to do this because they love to help the community but it's what they get in return that keeps them going.

"It's the greatest feeling in the world, just to see the smile on their faces from year to year. It's amazing. It truly is," he said.

"It's priceless," Chelsea added. "You can't put words to it. You could just see the excitement and it brings more cheer to everybody. Especially with the year that we've been having, it's nice to see everybody light up and have reason to smile."

Robert and his helpers will be delivering the trees, gifts, and food to the families over the weekend.