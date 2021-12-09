x
Lackawanna County

COLTS, marines team up for annual 'Stuff the Bus' event

An annual effort to make sure every kid has a good Christmas gets underway in Scranton on Thursday.
Credit: WNEP

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The 12th annual Stuff the Bus campaign gets underway Thursday in Scranton.

The County of Lackawanna Transportation System (COLTS) and the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program join forces every year to collect gifts for kids in our area.

The collection effort started in November at various businesses and organizations throughout the county.

It all wraps up Thursday, December 9, with one marathon day of donating.

People can stop by the Lackawanna Transit Center on Lackawanna Avenue with a gift between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday or Courthouse Square from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

COLTS says donations for the 7 to 14-year-old age group are historically lower.

Head here for more info about the Stuff the Bus for Toys for Tots event.

