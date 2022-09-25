George Banks murders 40 years later

"This case was not an open and shut case. It was open and shut from the viewpoint that, yes, everybody knew that he shot them and kill them, but the insanity defense was critical to us. Insanity is really a legal term, not a medical term, and to know the difference between right and wrong and knowing that there were consequences to what he did is really what we had to show so he wouldn't be found not guilty. Larry Clemo did a tremendous job with the psychiatrist in the case and was probably the most critical piece in the case that allowed us to get the conviction that we did in that point in time," said Zardecki.