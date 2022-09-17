Game night for Little Eric's Foundation

The game night was held at the Holiday Inn in Plains Township Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLAINS, Plains Township — A casino night to fight childhood cancer took place in Luzerne County Saturday night.

The Holiday Inn in Plains Township played host to the event, benefitting Little Eric's Foundation.

Blackjack, poker, craps, roulette, and horse racing, as well as door prizes and raffle prizes, were among the festivities.

"Little Eric's Foundation is named after my son Eric Jr. who passed away in 2013 from a pediatric brain tumor. We started the foundation shortly thereafter, and we use these fundraisers as a means to be able to give back to research and help local kids with donations with their own cancer battles," said Eric Speicher, Vice President of Little Eric's Foundation.

Little Eric's Foundation works to raise money to help fund research, awareness efforts, and help families battling childhood cancer.

For more information on the foundation as well as other upcoming events, head to their website by clicking here.