Suicide awareness in Luzerne County

HUNLOCK CREEK, Pa. — An event in Luzerne County brought awareness to suicide and ways to prevent it.
Nearby business 'Buy Under the Sun' hosted the event at the Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek.
There were vendors, raffles, and games plus community resources available for those who might be struggling.
"You really could see someone every day, and they could be smiling, and you could have no idea what's going on inside. So it is really important for us to get it out there that there are places that can help. There is a whole community that is behind them," said Abagail Javick, organizer.
All proceeds from the event will go toward mental health services in Luzerne County.
