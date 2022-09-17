Multicultural Parade and Festival in Wilkes-Barre

Saturday was a beautiful day for celebrating many cultures at Wilkes-Barre's Multicultural Parade and Festival.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — One by one, dancers from groups with roots in an array of countries made their way down South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre, all for the city's Multicultural Parade and Festival.

"It is beautiful, and I feel so, I don't know, excited," said Aracellys Spinella, Wilkes-Barre.

"I've been coming here for three years now, and it's very important for me to come every year, to see this kind of thing every year. Very enthusiastic to see all kinds of cultures," said Mario Velazquez, Wilkes-Barre.

"This is the best thing that I can see in the town. Because it's multicultural and this is what we need. People that share everything at the same time," said Felix Rodriguez, Wilkes-Barre.

Both those participating in the festivities and for those watching on the sidewalks tell Newswatch 16 that the opportunity to celebrate their home's culture and customs fills them with joy and pride.

"Because all communities, all over the world, they celebrate through sound, through dance, through music, through ritual, and eating and having a great time about who they really are," said Jose Roman Jr., Wilkes-Barre.

"Well, it's important because Panama is a small country, but we have many things, and we have our traditions, and we can show them to other people to know how important is Panama," said Spinella.

The parade ended, and a festival began on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre, where the fun, food, and music from many different cultures continued throughout the day.