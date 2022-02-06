Fun and games at East Berwick Carnival

Proceeds from the carnival benefit the Salem Township Volunteer Fire Department.

EAST BERWICK, Pa. — The East Berwick Carnival kicked in Luzerne County.

Kids enjoyed games and many of the carnival-goers took advantage of the food stands, including the famous firehouse donuts.

"So this carnival here makes up probably at least 60 percent of our operating budget. And obviously, we had some issues this year getting supplies and our ice cream machine broke. So it's gonna put a hamper on our profits," said Lee Smith, Assistant Fire Chief.

The East Berwick Carnival continues through June 11, with the exception of Sunday.

