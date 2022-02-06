Lackawanna County Heritage Fair is back, organizers hope for triumphant return

The Lackawanna County Heritage Fair has had its fair share of challenges, but organizers are hoping to make a triumphant return this year.

MOOSIC, Pa. — It's an event that's had its fair share of challenges, but organizers are hoping to make a triumphant return this year.

The Lackawanna County Heritage Fair started Wednesday night and continues all weekend.

Newswatch 16 talked to the organizers Thursday morning.

Steve Swika from Swikas Amusements calls the Merry-Go-Round the "centerpiece" of any carnival. The one at the heritage fair has been in his family for about 60 years.

"What I like is when it's all up, and it's all running, and all the kids are smiling," said Swika.

He takes it to a long list of fairs all across the state every summer and that list now includes the Lackawanna County Heritage Fair at Montage Mountain.

As a third-generation family business owner, it was a no-brainer to have Swika supply the amusement rides for a fair that's all about spotlighting the culture and history of this area.

Swika added, "I'm Lackawanna County born and raised. I was born in Carbondale, I live in Montdale. That's where my winter quarters are. So I was very proud when they came and approached me to be part of this fair in our county."

After slogging through some rough weather for its first year in 2019, followed by two years of COVID cancellations, organizers are eager to welcome big crowds this weekend.

"If we get above 20,000 It'll be a great weekend. I think it's doable. I think will surpass that, especially with the great weather that we have coming, and the great value: a $10 ticket - you can't say no," said Curt Camoni from the Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau.

Ten dollars gets you access to the rides, live entertainment, and the Montage Mountain waterpark.

There will also be carnival games, vendors, and plenty of food.

The goal is to celebrate all of the cultures represented in the county.

"This is one of those places where people from all over Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, Western Europe, and the entire world came to work in the mines, and they brought with them their distinct cultures," said Jan Lokuta from the Lackawanna County Historical Society.

."Without the coal here, we wouldn't have the railroads. Without the railroads, we wouldn't have had the commerce that made this nation what it is today, and that was the key to the concept of a heritage fair, and I think our people really fully appreciate that American industry had its start in this valley," added Armand Olivetti, the Chairman of Fair Board.

The fair continues Thursday night through Sunday here in Lackawanna County.