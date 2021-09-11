Veterans eat for free in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Veterans day is this Thursday but Tuesday, some of our hometown heroes received an early show of appreciation in Luzerne County.
A free luncheon for veterans was held Tuesday afternoon at Mohegan Sun Pocono in Plains Township.
The keynote speaker at the event was Amos Benjamin, who enlisted in the Marine Corps on September 11, 2006.
"A lot of veterans deal with issues when they come back with the transition and finding the proper care and actually found the proper care through a mortgage company who supports a nonprofit and they really stepped in and wrap their arms around me, got me the help I needed, got me back on track and then also employment helped me buy a house and really helped me piece my life back together on a solid foundation so that I could move forward and help other people," said Amos Benjamin, Marine Corps veteran.
All veterans that showed up to the event ate for free and got to listen to fellow veterans' stories and veteran charities.