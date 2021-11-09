'Hire A Hero' links veterans and employers

On Tuesday in Scranton, there were job offers for former military members looking for work.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Kevin Young of Archbald arrived at Pennsylvania CareerLink in Scranton with resumes in hand.

"From clerical to driving a forklift, I've done it all. My resume is filled," Young said.

Young is an Army veteran trying to bounce back after an injury. He's unemployed, and his wife lost her job during the pandemic. Young was the target demographic for CareerLink's Hire a Hero job fair held ahead of Veterans Day.

"A lot of the veterans that are getting out, they don't know where to turn. They have the VA, and the VA is good, but sometimes they really don't know where to go like CareerLink," said Don Lipinski, and Air Force veteran. "This is a great place for vets to come."

The job fair was held to benefit veterans, but it also benefits the employers. Some of the companies on hand are offering sign-on bonuses to veterans.

"I think what most employers are looking for is people with experience and skills," said Sheila Ireland, with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. "Maturity doesn't hurt at all in the workplace. I think this is the perfect opportunity for them to find those workers. By the same token, I think employers have some work to do around paying a living wage, understanding that this is a time of worker agency and people are looking for quality in their jobs, not just wages."

Thirteen employers were on hand looking for workers with military experience. There were veteran's organizations available too.

Young hoped all his experience would be enough to get him the job he's been hunting for.