One ton of coffee is going a long way for veterans in Scranton

Dunkin' Donuts is taking the time to appreciate those who serve with a donation and some sweet treats.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Ahead of Veterans Day, the Dunkin' Donuts of Northeastern Pennsylvania is saying thank you to its local veterans the best way it knows how, with coffee.

On Tuesday, November 9, Dunkin' Donuts of Northeastern Pennsylvania is partnering with VALOR Clinic Foundation to spread cheer to local veterans with a special donation at a local Dunkin' restaurant.

At 11:30 a.m., Dunkin' presented an oversized check donation for one ton of coffee to the VALOR Clinic Foundation to keep veterans running this holiday season.

The 2,000 pounds of coffee donation equates to nearly $18,000 in value.

Additionally, to celebrate Veterans Day, Dunkin' will once again provide all veterans and active military members with a small token of gratitude for a huge service, a free donut of their choice on Thursday, November 11 at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.

