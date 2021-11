Veterans and active-duty members of the military can ride free on Thursday for Veterans Day.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Some men and women will get free bus rides on Veterans Day.

COLTS Bus in Lackawanna County says veterans, and active-duty military members ride free on Thursday for Veterans Day.

All you have to do is show your Veterans Administration card, active-duty card, or honorable discharge papers to the driver and the ride is free.

COLTS says it's just their way of saying thank you to the men and women who served our country.