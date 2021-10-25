COLTS, LCTA to offer free rides this week

There's a push to get more people to ditch their keys, and get on the bus. You can get a free ride this week in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties.

SCRANTON, Pa. — With the high cost of a lot of stuff these days, there's a break for bus riders this week in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties.

COLTS, the County of Lackawanna Transit System, and LCTA, the Luzerne County Transit Authority, are teaming up to offer free rides this week.

Starting Monday, October 25, through Saturday, October 30, both agencies are offering free bus rides on all routes.

This goes for ADA passengers as well.

The campaign is titled "No Tricks, Just Treats," and officials with the agencies are hoping this will increase ridership and help get people familiar with the buses without the barrier of the costs of riding.

This isn't the first time the two agencies have worked together, either.

COLTS and LCTA continue to align routes and transfers between the counties to standardize the fares and accept each other's bus passes.

The agencies are also hoping this helps riders or people new to the bus celebrate Halloween, maybe put extra money in the pockets for things that really matter, like candy.