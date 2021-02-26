Free rides for vaccine appointments in Lackawanna County

COLTS will start offering free rides for folks heading to and from their vaccine appointments starting Monday, March 1.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Lackawanna County's bus system wants to help those who don't have a way to get to their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Starting on Monday, March 1, COLTS will be giving folks rides to and from their vaccine appointments within Lackawanna County.

There are a few things to keep in mind. The vaccination appointment has to be confirmed, and it has to be in Lackawanna County.

The shared-ride service is free.

A reservation has to be first and has to be made by noon the day before the appointment.

It will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

When you call COLTS, a staff member will walk you through the process.