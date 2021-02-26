x
Lackawanna County

Free rides for vaccine appointments in Lackawanna County

COLTS will start offering free rides for folks heading to and from their vaccine appointments starting Monday, March 1.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Lackawanna County's bus system wants to help those who don't have a way to get to their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Starting on Monday, March 1, COLTS will be giving folks rides to and from their vaccine appointments within Lackawanna County.

There are a few things to keep in mind. The vaccination appointment has to be confirmed, and it has to be in Lackawanna County.

The shared-ride service is free.

A reservation has to be first and has to be made by noon the day before the appointment.

It will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

When you call COLTS, a staff member will walk you through the process.

The number to call to line up that ride is 570-963-6795.

