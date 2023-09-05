Former professor faces child sex charges

Edward Schicatano faces child sex charges after police say he tried to meet up with what he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — 59-year-old Edward Schicatano tried to dodge reporters after his arraignment in Edwardsville, leaving through a side door and covering his face.

According to court papers, Schicatano chatted online with who he thought was a teenage girl, sent her pornographic photos, and then tried to meet up with the minor on August 10th.

Those conversations, photos, and videos were turned over to the police.

Schicatano faces unlawful contact with a minor and other charges.

He told the judge he taught neuroscience and psychology at Wilkes University since 1999 but no longer works there.

Back in August, Wilkes University sent an email to students saying a staff member was fired over 'serious allegations.'

Wilkes did not name the professor in that message. But a spokesperson confirmed to Newswatch 16 that Schicatano was no longer employed at the university.

Shicatano was released on $50,000 unsecured bail. He cannot be around minors, can only use a computer with supervision, cannot use social media, and cannot carry a handheld device with internet access.

He is due back in court later this month.