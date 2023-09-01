Man in custody for deadly Lycoming County shooting

Kenneth Michaels was arrested in Cape May, New Jersey, on Friday morning.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A man is in custody for a deadly shooting in Lycoming County last month.

The Lycoming County district attorney said Kenneth Michaels was arrested in Cape May, New Jersey, on Friday morning and charged in the homicide of John Roskowski on August 17 in Old Lycoming Township.

Investigators believe Michaels shot and killed Roskowski after a dispute at Cable Services Company on Marydale Avenue.

Michaels will be extradited from New Jersey to Lycoming County to face charges.