x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lycoming County

Man in custody for deadly Lycoming County shooting

Kenneth Michaels was arrested in Cape May, New Jersey, on Friday morning.
Credit: WNEP

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A man is in custody for a deadly shooting in  Lycoming County last month.

The Lycoming County district attorney said Kenneth Michaels was arrested in Cape May, New Jersey, on Friday morning and charged in the homicide of John Roskowski on August 17 in Old Lycoming Township.

Investigators believe Michaels shot and killed Roskowski after a dispute at Cable Services Company on Marydale Avenue.

Michaels will be extradited from New Jersey to Lycoming County to face charges.

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.  

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Williamsport City Hall sale up for vote

Before You Leave, Check This Out