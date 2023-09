Christopher Depka pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree murder charges in the death of his mother, Sarah Jones.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Northumberland County man has pleaded guilty to murder after killing his mother.

Police say in 2021 Christopher Depka hit his mother, Sarah Jones, in the head with a baseball bat at their home in Coal Township, near Shamokin.

Officials later found a bloody bat and Jones' body wrapped in blankets at the house.

Depka is set to be sentenced at a later date.