David Williams pleaded guilty in April to sexually assaulting seven children.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A former karate instructor from Luzerne County will spend time in prison for sexually assaulting children.

David Williams from Pittston was sentenced Tuesday to 25 to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty in April to sexually assaulting seven children.

He was charged in 2021 with assaulting three girls, and then more victims can forward.

Williams will also have to register as a sex offender.