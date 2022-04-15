Former karate instructor accused of sex crimes pleads guilty

Luzerne County man faces up to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting seven children.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County faces up to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting seven children.

David Williams of Pittston Township pleaded guilty on Thursday.

He was first charged in February of last year with assaulting three girls.

After that, more victims came forward.

Williams not only faces prison time when he's sentenced this summer, but he also agreed to register as a sex offender for life.

