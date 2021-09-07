Karate instructor accused of sex crimes gives up preliminary hearing

David Williams' appearance in court on Friday follows a fifth instance of charges being filed involving indecent sexual contact with minors.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A former karate instructor from Pittston gave up his right to a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County.

David Williams, 57, of Pittston Township, was charged in February with molesting, performing sex acts, and manufacturing child pornography with three girls.

Investigators now have nine alleged victims spanning over 35 years.

Detectives believe there are more victims of Williams out there. If you have any information, contact Luzerne County detectives in the district attorney's office.