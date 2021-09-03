Flood damage in the farm fields

Farmers at Omalia's in Plains Township say a lot of fall crops have been damaged by the rain Ida brought to our area.

PLAINS, Pa. — With a store filled with customers and new deliveries of fall favorites, you wouldn't think anything is wrong at Omalia's Farm and Greenhouses in Plains Township. But workers here tell Newswatch 16 that's not the case out in the fields.

"If you remember that bean field that you came down the last time, the one that the bird kind of flushed out of. I said, the water was nothing there, now it's probably about at least shin-high, the water sitting there and actually even went towards even the pickle field that's there. It's not very good," Said Dominick Tafani, who has spent 22 years working for Omalia's.

We ventured back on a more bumpy ride, this time out to the fields to get a look at the damage Ida brought with it.

On the road again at Larry O'Malia's Farm & Greenhouses Posted by Chelsea Strub WNEP on Friday, September 3, 2021

"I had a little sinking feeling in my stomach, in my heart, that it wasn't going to be a good situation," said Larry Omalia.

Three days ago, workers were harvesting green beans from this field on Omalia's farm and Plains Township. Now, the crop is completely ruined, as water covers the fields.

That's not all that was ruined in the rain.

"There's a little bit of a list," said Omalia. "Lettuce, spinach, radishes, we have some corn that's knocked down, so some stuff we'll lose some stuff, maybe more difficult to pick, and some stuff we'll wait and see over the next week or two. Things underground like carrots, beets, and potatoes will start having problems with rotting."

Omalia says he and his team will try to salvage what they can, but they can't focus on the hardship too much. They have to keep moving forward.