Storm cleanup closes roads, Knoebels in Northumberland County

There was flooding in some spots, along with downed trees and power lines. Knoebels Amusement Resort remained closed for a second day.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The sun was shining on Thursday in central Pennsylvania. It's hard to believe less than 24 hours ago, it was a different story.

Parts of Northumberland County had almost 8 inches of rain. There was flooding in some spots, along with downed trees and power lines. More than a dozen roads were closed in Northumberland and Columbia Counties.

A tree down on Badman's Hill Road near Shamokin knocked out power to the people who live in this area.

Sections of Route 487 were closed throughout Columbia County. There were numerous downed trees and power lines.

Because of road closures, Knoebels Amusement Resort near Elysburg did not open for the second straight day.

"To do a little bit of cleanup around the park, but also out of concern for some of the community roads that our team might have to travel, as well as our guests, to get here," Knoebels Spokesperson Stacy Yutko said.

Knoebels avoided major damage at the park. There was minor flooding, and employees spent the day cleaning.

"Our team did an excellent job in the days leading up to this. Prepping the park by disassembling some of the kiddie rides in the lower-laying areas, preparing sandbags, moving things to higher ground all throughout the park," Yutko said.