Roads closed in Lackawanna County after heavy rain and flooding

Many roads are shut down after the remnants of Ida battered the area on Wednesday.

The Lackawanna River overflowed in Old Forge.



The water ran across Lonesome Road. It is closed to drivers.

Route 2013, also known as Old River Road and Clifton Beach Road, in Thornhurst is closed between Thornhurst Street and Bear Lake Road.

Similarly, Route 590 is closed in Jefferson Township between Reservoir Road and Grayla Road.