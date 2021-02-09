Ida's aftermath in the Poconos

Roads and businesses near Tannersville were closed after all the rain throughout the day on Wednesday.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Route 611 in Monroe County is back open after flooding from Ida forced PennDOT to close the road in Pocono Township.

There is still some water in places like the parking lot of Smuggler's Cove in Pocono Township.

Warner Road was also stilled closed on Thursday morning because of flooding.

PennDOT officials had to close Route 611 Wednesday night when water from Pocono Creek started to flood onto Warner Road and then right onto Route 611.

Businesses in the area are cleaning up mud and water left behind by Ida.

A lot of people we spoke to say this time they were a little more prepared, although they still can't believe the amount of rain just a short time after Tropical Storm Henri.

Smuggler's Cove and Vocelli's Pizza plan to reopen at normal hours.

Get the full Stormtracker 16 forecast here.