The fire in Avoca started around noon on Tuesday.

AVOCA, Pa. — Crews battled a fire at a home in Luzerne County Tuesday afternoon.

It started in a home on Grove Street in Avoca around noon.

The homeowner tells Newswatch 16 that the fire started on the porch of the house and spread quickly.

Everyone made it out of the house, including two dogs.

A neighboring home also sustained damage from the flames.

Crews from several departments helped to put the fire out.