EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a fire destroyed a former restaurant.

The flames broke out at the vacant building off Main Street around 5:30 p.m.

The building used to be Vicmar's Seafood Restaurant, which closed more than a decade ago.

Several other businesses have used the building since then.

No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.