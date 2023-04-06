Officials look for cause of apartment building fire in Schuylkill County

The Red Cross is helping the ten people displaced.

ASHLAND, Pa. — Officials are still looking for a cause of a fire that took place Saturday night in Schuylkill County.

The flames broke out along West Centre Street around 8 p.m.

The fire started on the third floor of an apartment building and spread to the two other apartment buildings next door.

Firefighters from neighboring communities were called to help fight the flames.

Luckily, no one was hurt after the fire.

