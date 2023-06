The fire started early Friday in a home in Turbot Township.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a home in Northumberland County Friday morning.

The Milton Fire Department shared Facebook photos of the fire on Golf Course Road in Turbot Township, near Milton.

Flames broke out at the home around 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters said everyone got out safely but two dogs died in the fire.

There is no word on the cause.

Developing story; check back for updates.

Friday June 2, 2023 at 0326 Engine, Tower and Tanker 15 was dispatched as part of the second alarm on a working house... Posted by Milton Fire Department, Milton Pennsylvania on Friday, June 2, 2023