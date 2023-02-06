Luzerne County veteran going the extra mile for veteran suicide awarenes

A Luzerne County veteran is going the extra mile this weekend, raising awareness about veteran suicides.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Navy veteran Dave Merrick is running with a purpose.

Laps on the track at the Hazleton Area High School are just the warmup ahead of the Navy Seal 4x4x48 Challenge.

"It consists of running four miles every four hours for 48 hours straight, and I am doing it in the name of Mike Day," Merrick said.

The challenge is a way to raise awareness of veteran suicide while also raising money for the Navy Seal Foundation.

Even though Merrick never met Senior Chief Mike Day, he says he worked, trained, and bled with men just like him. Day died by suicide earlier this year.

"Sadly, after surviving such a courageous battle and dedicated his life to helping veterans, he also fell victim to the horrors of war."

Merrick has already raised more than $5,000 for the Navy Seal Foundation. He hopes to raise $10,000 by the end of the challenge.

"The Navy Seal Foundation does a lot with Navy Seals that have passed away. They do a lot with the families. They take care of travel, burial. They also provide, in Mike's Case, a lot of counseling for the veterans coming back with PTSD. "

Merrick welcomes anyone who would like to join him for some laps

"I'll start at 4 a.m., 8 a.m., then 12, then 16:00 hours, and so on. So, for the next two days, if you are passing the high school and want to stop by, I will be here."

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 any time of day or night or chat online.