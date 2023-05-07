Firefighter honored for 50 years of service

Joe Plata has spent a half-century serving as a volunteer for the Idetown Fire Department.

LEHMAN, Pa. — Folks that know Idetown volunteer firefighter Joe Plata say he's a man of few words but a man with many years of experience with putting others before himself.

"He's been here many, many years and continues to be here more, will do anything to help the community, and he continues to do it as we speak. He's not going to stop," said Jerry Walker, Idetown Fire Dept Vice President.

For Plata, this year marks 50 years of service as a volunteer firefighter for the Idetown Fire Department.

"This is a rare, rare experience. So I'm glad to be part of it," said Idetown Fire Department Chief Joseph Blaine.

And in his 50 years of service, they say Plata has done it all, from commanding at scenes to helping with maintenance around the station.

So it was only right that his fellow firefighters honored him at this fireman's breakfast in Lehman Township.

"It's a special event. This man has dedicated a lot to the community We couldn't do anything formal. So we tried to get him to he wasn't expecting it. So it's just great to do it," Blaine added.

Plata says he's not someone that deserves such recognition.

"It is just something I always enjoyed helping people," he said.

Being a member of the bravest is in his blood.

"It runs in my family, we've done it for generations," Plata said.

"It's hard to get volunteers as it is and to have somebody that's been here for 50 years. It's an honor to serve with them. You know, being the fire chief and then being a former fire chief. He's taught me a lot," added Blaine.