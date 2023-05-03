x
Columbia County

Bloomsburg Fire Department holds carnival

Each night will have some new entertainment, along with plenty of rides and food.
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — It was not so perfect weather for a carnival in Columbia County.

The Bloomsburg Fire Department's Carnival opened for business behind the station on Market Street.

"So we really kinda hope that everybody goes out and visits their volunteer fire department carnivals. Everybody needs the money. But it's just a good thing to kinda try to give back to the community, we give them something to do, and this is a good time to do it," said Scott McBride, Bloomsburg Fire Chief.

The fire company carnival runs through Saturday in Bloomsburg.

