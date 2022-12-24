Fire guts home in Luzerne County

Crews from across the Wyoming Valley dealt with bitterly cold conditions on Christmas Eve to battle the flames.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — People who live on Welsh Street in Jenkins Township woke up to a sight no one wants to see, especially on Christmas Eve.

"When I looked out the window, I couldn't see anything; it was just a pure whiteout because of all the smoke is blowing right up against our house," said Ralph Edwards, neighbor.

The fire started shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday morning at this home on the corner of Second and Welsh Street.

Fire crews knew they were in for a challenge, as temperatures were only in the single digits, freezing fire hydrants.

"Well, immediately you have a challenge of water. I mean, water freezes; we had one frozen fire hydrant, we worked around that, and we took care of that problem, we finally got water to the fire. There was heavy fire when we got here; when you have a fire like this, and the wind is blowing so hard, it's a wind-driven fire, it just gives you a lot of problems," said Chief Frank Roman, Pittston City Fire Department.

Chief Roman with the Pittston City Fire Department says because of the severe conditions, seven fire departments were needed for the response. It took more than two hours for these first responders to get the fire under control.

"Every fire department from around the area came; they all brought guys, so we had 60-65 firemen; they all did a great job with the weather conditions," said Chief Roman.

Crews threw down salt to prevent the water needed to battle the blaze from freezing on the road and sidewalks.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 that one woman was home at the time of the fire; she was able to make it out safely, with neighbors quickly jumping in to help.

"That was our first thought, she's safe, and of course, the other neighbors, they housed her, and we got her out. She is good except, of course, she lost the house," said Ralph Edwards.

Officials tell us the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it does not appear to be suspicious.