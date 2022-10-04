Fire displaces family in Wilkes-Barre

Flames broke out around 12:30 p.m. along Moyallen Street in the city.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A fire in Wilkes-Barre damaged a home and left a family without a place to live.

Flames broke out at the place along Moyallen Street around noon in the city's Mayflower section.

When crews got there, they found fire pouring out of the second story.

Three adults and three children lived there. They all made it out okay, and are being helped by the Red Cross.

"Really lucky to get alive, to get out, it was a fast-moving fire, they had actually walked past the fire room to get out of the building, some of them, so they all got out," said Chief Jay Delaney, Wilkes-Barre Fire Department.

The cause of that fire is still under investigation. This is the fourth house fire in a week firefighters have fought in the city.

The fire chief tells us these fires were not intentionally set and have been spread out throughout the city.

No injuries or deaths from the fires either, but dozens have lost their homes due to flames over the last week in Wilkes-Barre.