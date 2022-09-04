LCCC holds free dental day for kids in Luzerne County

The 'Kids' Cavity Prevention Day' was held at LCCC in Nanticoke from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — 'Tis the season for Easter candy, so dental professionals took it as an opportunity to talk about cavities in Luzerne County.

The Luzerne County Community College Dental Department and the Northeast Pennsylvania Dental Hygiene Association held a 'Kids' Cavity Prevention Day' at LCCC in Nanticoke on Saturday.

The program for children ages 3 to 17 included free dental exams, sealants, dental x-rays, oral hygiene instruction, fluoride treatments, and dental health supplies.

"It's really important that children from an early age understand the importance of good home care so that they don't develop cavities and gingivitis so that they could, you know, develop good habits and not end up with gingivitis or periodontal disease as adults," said Rachel Coffee, Director of Dental Health, LCCC.

This was also a chance for dental students at LCCC from the Mary Gill Carrozza, R.N. School of Nursing and Health Sciences to interact with children at these stations in Luzerne County.