Fire in Wilkes-Barre displaces more than a dozen people

Flames damaged an apartment building in Wilkes-Barre Saturday morning.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The deputy fire chief tells Newswatch 16 crews were able to respond in minutes to the fire on the 100 block of New Alexander Street in the city Saturday morning.

Everyone made it out safely and there were no difficulties or injuries faced by first responders on the scene.

Fire and smoke caused damage to all four units and 9 adults and 8 children are displaced because of the fire and are being helped by the Red Cross.

"We responded and we were here within a few minutes. Upon arrival, there's fire coming out of the second-floor window of the building. Firefighters made entry, suppressed the fire, made sure everybody was evacuated safely. There's severe damage to the one apartment and moderate damage to the rest of the building," said Deputy Chief Alan Klapat, Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department.

No word on what caused the fire, it is still under investigation in Wilkes-Barre.