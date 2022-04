Chad Kenowski who was charged in an arson-for-profit scheme that turned deadly entered a guilty plea on Friday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Chad Kenowski pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and arson.

Investigators say Kenowski and Brett Sweeting conspired to burn down Kenowski's house on Roosevelt Street in Scranton to collect almost $800,000 in insurance money.

Sweeting died while setting the fire back in 2018.

His father Brett Sweeting Sr. was also charged in the case.

Kenowski could face decades in prison when he's sentenced in Lackawanna County.