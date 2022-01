The fire broke out around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

NESCOPECK, Pa. — A home was damaged after a fire in Luzerne County.

Officials say the homeowners along West 2nd Street in Nescopeck arrived home around 8 p.m. and saw smoke.

When crews arrived, they saw flames were shooting out of the second floor.

Officials say no one was inside at the time except for two dogs. One dog died, the other dog was taken to an animal hospital.

Crews believe the cause of the fire is accidental.