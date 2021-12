Fire Marshall is looking into what caused the fire in Newport Township.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Red Cross is helping a family whose home was badly damaged by fire Friday morning in Luzerne County.

It sparked around nine at the place along Coal Street in Newport Township near Nanticoke.

Fire officials on scene say the fire started in the back of the house, and they were able to have it under control with a half hour.

The home took on smoke and water damage.