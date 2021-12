Officials responded to a fire at the V Spot Bar around 5 p.m. on Friday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Flames broke out at a bar and restaurant in Scranton this New Year's Eve.

The fire started just after 5 p.m. on Friday at the V Spot Bar along Providence Road.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames.

No one was inside at the time.

Officials have not said what might have sparked the fire.

Scranton fire officials say the bar will be closed tonight, on its busiest night of the year.