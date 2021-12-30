Fire damages laundromat in Schuylkill County

The fire broke out just after 2:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

ASHLAND, Pa. — A fire broke out at a laundromat along West Centre Street in Ashland on Thursday.

The laundromat, which doubled as an apartment building, caught fire just after 2:15 p.m.

Officials say the fire started in a dryer and caused extensive damage to the laundromat.

The apartments were all occupied at the time of the fire but were evacuated.

None of the apartments were damaged by the fire and the occupants are not displaced.

There is no word yet on what caused the dryer to catch fire in Schuylkill County.